4 Women Working In Field Killed In Lightning Strike In Tamil Nadu

Four women were killed on Thursday after being struck by lightning while working in a maize field in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore district.

"Investigation has revealed it was a severe lightning strike. All four died on the spot," a senior police officer told NDTV.

The incident occurred around 2 pm as the women were applying pesticides in a field in Kazhudur village near Veppur.

Three of the women were daily wage labourers, while the fourth was the landowner. Another woman, who was injured in the incident, is currently receiving treatment at a nearby hospital.

The police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.

Last year, a 34-year-old man was killed in a similar incident at Ezhudur village, and authorities have advised locals to remain cautious during sudden thunderstorms, particularly while working in open fields.