19 Killed In Lightning Strikes In Bihar In Last 24 Hours

The highest number of five fatalities was reported in Nalanda, followed by Vaishali (four), Banka and Patna (two each).

Read Time: 1 min

Nitish Kumar announced an aid of Rs 4 lakh each for the family of victims.
Patna:

At least 19 people were killed in lightning strikes in Bihar in the last 24 hours, the chief minister's office said on Thursday.

The highest number of five fatalities was reported in Nalanda, followed by Vaishali (four), Banka and Patna (two each).

Besides, Sheikhpura, Nawada, Jehanabad, Aurangabad, Jamui, and Samastipur districts accounted for one death each.

Condoling the deaths, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced an aid of Rs 4 lakh each for the family of victims and urged the people to take ample precautions during bad weather.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

