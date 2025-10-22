"Once-In-A-Lifetime": Rare Red Lightning Captured Over New Zealand's Skies, See Pic

A trio of photographers recently captured a rare and breathtaking phenomenon in New Zealand's skies - red sprites, also known as red lightning. This fleeting event occurred on October 11 when New Zealand photographer Tom Rae, along with Spanish photographers Dan Zafra and Jose Cantabrana, headed to the Omarama Clay Cliffs on South Island to capture images of the Milky Way. However, their night took an unexpected turn when they witnessed a rare and extraordinary phenomenon.

"He was checking his files for a Milky Way panorama and discovered he had captured red sprites. Dan and I just could not believe it – there was a whole bunch of screaming and shouting and all sorts going on in the dark," Tom Rae said.

Red Sprites & the Milky Way ⚡️



📷 Tom Rae 📍New Zealand pic.twitter.com/3LpI8uK7k7 — Aleix Roig (@astrocatinfo) October 17, 2025

For Rae, witnessing and capturing the rare red sprites was a surreal experience. As an award-winning nightscape photographer, he found the brief but vivid red flash to be an almost otherworldly moment.

"Just a perfect coincidence looking at the right part of the sky. I saw a brief red flash… it looks like you're seeing something that is not real, it's very ethereal," Tom Rae told The Guardian.

Zafra, also seeing the phenomenon for the first time, described the night as one of the most memorable experiences of his life. According to him, capturing both the Milky Way and red sprites in a single frame is an extremely rare feat.

"It was one of those moments when you know you're witnessing something you'll probably never see again," he said.

What are Red Sprites?

Notably, red sprites are brief, large-scale electrical discharges that occur high above thunderstorms, reaching altitudes of up to 90 kilometers. They appear as jellyfish-like shapes and last only a few milliseconds, making them incredibly hard to capture.

"Sprites can appear as pillars or jellyfish-like shapes, lasting only a few milliseconds, which makes them incredibly hard to see. Because they're so faint, high, and unpredictable, red sprites remain one of the most elusive natural phenomena on Earth," Rae said.

This isn't the first time red sprites have been captured. However, it's exceptionally rare, especially in New Zealand. The conditions must be perfect, with a clear horizon, precise timing, and a bit of luck.

Otago Museum astronomer Ian Griffin noted that sprites were first captured on camera in 1989. He said they are very brief and fleeting, making them hard to spot, even for experienced skywatchers.

The phenomenon has sparked interest among scientists, who study red sprites to understand upper-atmosphere electrical discharges and their impact on the atmosphere. Similar events have been captured above the Himalayas, revealing powerful storms and rare atmospheric mysteries.