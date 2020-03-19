SSC Releases Skill Test Result For Stenographer Exam 2018

SSC has released skill test result for Stenographer exam 2018

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the result for Skill Test for Stenographer Grade 'C' and 'D' Examination 2018. The Commission had declared the result for computer-based test held for recruitment of Stenographers on April 15. In the CBT, 9,956 candidates had qualified to appear for the skill test for the post of Stenographer 'C' and 12893 candidates were shortlisted for appearing in Skill Test for the post of Stenographer Grade 'D'.

In the skill test, which were held by respective Regional offices, 4321 candidates appeared for Stenographer Grade 'C', and 5,343 candidates appeared for Stenographer Grade 'D' post.

Based on the criteria set by SSC for evaluation of the Skill Test, 1158 have qualified for the Stenographer Grade 'C' post and 2,786 candidates have qualified for Stenographer Grade 'D' post.

SSC Stenographer Grade 'C' Skill Test Result

SSC Stenographer Grade 'D' Skill Test Result

Meanwhile, SSC has announced 473 Grade 'C', and 991 Grade 'D' vacancies for Stenographers to be filled through this recruitment.

Candidates who have qualified in the Skill Test will have to appear for Document Verification process. Candidates who qualify in the Skill Test but do not appear for Document Verification will not be considered for any post at the time of final selection.

Final selection and allocation of Ministries/ Departments will be made on the basis of the performance of candidates in the Computer Based Examination and the preference of Posts/ Departments exercised by them at the time of Document Verification.

The Document Verification schedule will be released on the respective regional SSC websites.

