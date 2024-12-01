SSC Stenographer Recruitment Exam 2024: City Slip Released, Check Details

SSC Stenographer Recruitment 2024: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the exam center city intimation slip for the recruitment of Stenographers. Candidates can check the slip by visiting the official website, ssc.gov.in.

The Computer-Based Examination (CBE) is scheduled to be held on December 10, 2024, and December 11, 2024.

The SSC Stenographer Examination 2024 aims to fill 2,006 vacancies across various government departments in India. Commission will release of the admit cards, soon.

The official notice states: "The 'Admission Certificate' for the said examination will tentatively be available for download on December 05, 2024. The same can be accessed through the designated login module available on the website, ssc.gov.in. Detailed instructions in this regard are available in the notice published on July 26, 2024, on the website of the Commission."

Selection Process

The selection process includes several stages. Candidates must meet the minimum qualifying marks in the Computer-Based Examination: 30% for Unreserved, 25% for Economically Weaker Section/Other Backward Classes, and 20% for all other categories.

During the online application process, candidates are required to indicate their preferences for posts, i.e., Stenographer Grade 'C', Grade 'D', or both. Based on their scores in the Computer-Based Examination, candidates will be shortlisted category-wise for the mandatory Skill Test. The final selection will be determined by the candidates' merit in the Computer-Based Examination and their post/department preferences. Once a candidate is allotted their first available preference based on merit, no changes to preferences will be allowed under any circumstances.