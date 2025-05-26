UPESSC Begins Recruitment For 107 Assistant Professor Posts, Check Details

The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) has officially opened the application window for the recruitment of Assistant Professors (B.Ed) under the UP Higher Education Service Commission (UPHESC). The drive aims to fill 107 vacancies.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official portal upessc.up.gov.in. The recruitment process includes a written examination followed by an interview, with selection based on a total of 230 marks.

Important Dates

• Online registration begins: May 23, 2025

• Fee submission starts: May 24, 2025

• Last date for registration: June 12, 2025

• Last date for fee submission: June 13, 2025

• Final date to submit the application: June 14, 2025 (till 5 pm)

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit

The maximum age for applicants is 62 years as of the last date of application submission.

Educational Qualifications

A Master's degree in Science, Mathematics, Social Science, Commerce, or Language with 55% marks (for B.Ed teaching)

A Master's degree in a relevant field with 55% marks (for M.Ed teaching)

An M.Ed or M.A. in Pedagogy with 55% marks, along with B.Ed/B.El.Ed or an equivalent recognised degree

Candidates must also have a Ph.D. in Pedagogy or have passed NET or an equivalent UGC-recognised exam

Pay Scale

Selected candidates will be appointed under the pay band of Rs. 15,600 - Rs. 39,100 with a Grade Pay of Rs. 6,000, along with other applicable allowances as per state government norms.

Selection Process

The recruitment will be based on a written test and an interview:

Written Exam: Total 200 marks - 140 for General Knowledge and 60 for the chosen optional subject.

The exam will comprise 100 objective questions (30 from General Knowledge and 70 from optional subjects), each carrying 2 marks. There will be no negative marking.

Interview: 30 marks.

Venue: The written examination will be conducted in Prayagraj.

Candidates will be provisionally allowed to appear for the written examination based on self-declared eligibility. However, the Commission has made it clear that any discrepancies found later can lead to cancellation of candidature, even if a recommendation for appointment has been issued.