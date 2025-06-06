Top Government Exams After Class 12 And Graduation

Government Jobs: Government jobs in India continue to attract millions of aspirants each year-not just for job security, but also for the prestige, attractive salaries, and retirement benefits they offer. Despite the intense competition, many students aim for these roles right after completing Class 12 or graduation. Here's a list of some of the top government exams you can apply for at both stages of education.

1. National Defence Academy (NDA)

The NDA exam is conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) for recruitment into the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force. Students with Physics and Mathematics (for Navy/Air Force) in Class 12 can take this exam.

The NDA is best suited for students who want to travel and also want long-term benefits like pension and allowances.

2. SSC CHSL (Staff Selection Commission - Combined Higher Secondary Level)

Candidates who passed Class 12 from any recognized board and are interested in clerical and data entry roles may apply for the SSC CHSL exam. Various posts like Lower Division Clerk (LDC), Data Entry Operator (DEO), Postal Assistant, Sorting Assistant are offered by the SSC.

The SSC offers a decent pay scale, promotions and job stability.

3. UPSC Civil Services Examination (CSE)

One of the toughest competitive exam, offered by the United Public Services Commission (UPSC) is held for recruitment of various civil services in India, including IAS, IPS and IFS. The candidate must be a graduate in any field to be eligible for these exams.

UPSC CSE examinations provides a way to influence, power, policy-making roles, and the opportunity to directly serve the nation.

4. Institute of Banking Personnel Selection Probationary Officers, State Bank of India Probationary Officer (IBPS PO & SBI PO)

These exams are preferred by many individuals because of the high salary and growth opportunities offered by the public sector banking institutions. Any graduate from a recognized university may take these exams.

These jobs offer a high salary of around Rs. 50,000 per month, loans and allowances.

5. SSC CGL (Staff Selection Commission - Combined Graduate Level)

This exam is held to recruit candidates for various Group B posts involving mid-level administrative roles and Group C posts like clerical and supervisory duties in ministries, departments, and government offices. Any graduate may apply for these exams.

These posts offer timely promotions and central government benefits.

6. Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Group D

RRB conducts this exam to fill various Group D posts like trackman, helper, and hospital attendant. Any student with 10th pass certification or National Council for Vocational Training certificate may apply for this exam.

RRB Group D posts provide job security, access to medical and travel benefits.

