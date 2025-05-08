Tamil Nadu Class 12 Board Results Out: Rural Districts Outperform Urban Ones

Girls as usual outshined boys in Class XII results in Tamil Nadu securing 96.7% pass percentage against 93.16% by boys. The state registered a pass rate of 95.03% among 7,92,454 students who appeared for the exams, a slight increase from last year's 94.56%, as announced Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi.

There are 26,887 centums, the highest 9,536 from Computer Science, followed by 4,208 in Computer Applications, Chemistry 3,181 and mathematics standing only fourth with 3,022.

Interestingly, rural schools continue to perform supremely well with Ariyalur (98.82%), Erode (97.98 %), Tiruppur (97.53%), Coimbatore (97.43%) and Kanniyakumari (97.01%) grabbing the top five slots in pass percentage.

Ms Nisha Anil John, Principal of Union Christian Public School, Chennai, told NDTV, "Girls are more consistent learners for exams and they pay attention to detail when writing."

Career Consultant and Analyst, Mr Jeyaprakash Gandhi, told NDTV, "The government provides various schemes and benefits for rural and government school students, and this has encouraged them to study well."

Their domination continues among government schools too, with Ariyalur, Erode, Tiruppur, Kanniyakumari and Cuddalore securing top honours.

In a change in focus, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said, "Having achieved good results in government schools, from this year we are going to focus on getting government school children secure top marks, including centums".

Continuing its progressive tradition, 130 of the 140 prisoners who appeared for the exam from jails across the state have passed. 7,466 of 8,019 differently abled students also passed the exam.

Interestingly, neighbouring Puducherry, which follows Tamil Nadu's curriculum, has produced even higher results. Girls in Karaikal district have secured a 100% pass percentage, while boys from government-aided schools in the former French colony have secured all passes.

In a bid to help students who have failed in any subjects, the minister said supplementary exams will be held in June 2025. Those who clear this way will be eligible for college admission and wouldn't miss a year.