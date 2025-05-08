Advertisement

Tamil Nadu Board Result 2025: 95.03% Students Pass, Girls Outshine Boys

This year, the Class 12 board exams were conducted from March 3 to March 25, with over 8 lakh students appearing.

TN Board Result 2025(Representative Pic)
Education Result

TN Board Result: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu, has declared the Class 12 (HSC) result for 2025. Students can check their scores on the official websites: tnresults.nic.in and dge.tn.nic.in. This year, the Class 12 board exams were conducted from March 3 to March 25, with over 8 lakh students appearing. A total of 95.03% of students passed the exam. Girls outperformed boys, with a pass percentage of 96.70%, compared to 93.16% among boys.

TN Board Class 12 Result 2025: How to Check

  • Visit tnresults.nic.in.
  • Click on the link for "HSE(+2) Examination Results March 2025."
  • Enter your registration number and date of birth.
  • Submit the details to view your result.
  • Download and print a copy for future reference.

The overall pass percentage has steadily increased in recent years:

2019: 91.30%
2022: 93.80%
2023: 94.03%
2024: 94.56%
2025: 95.03%

Among students from government schools, the pass percentage is 91.94%, an improvement from 91.32% last year.

TN Board Results, Tamil Nadu TN Board Result, Tn Board Result 2025
