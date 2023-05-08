Tamil Nadu Class 12 Result 2023 Declared. Here's How To Check

Tamil Nadu Class 12 result: Directorate of Government Examinations Tamil Nadu has declared the result.

The Tamil Nadu Class 12 Result 2023 has been announced today by the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE). The Tamil Nadu Board Class 12 result 2023 is out on the official website tnresults.nic.in and dge.tn.nic.in.

Students must keep their admit card, registration details, date of birth and other details handy as they will be asked to enter the credentials. Students should also note that those who fail to enter the details correctly will not be able to check their results.

For the academic year 2022-23, the Directorate of Government Examinations conducted the Tamil Nadu Board Class 12 examination from March 13 to April 3. As per reports, close to 8.52 lakh students appeared for the HSC examination.

Tamil Nadu Board Class 12 result 2023: Steps to check TN +2 Result

Students are requested to make sure that they have their hall ticket number and date of birth details in front of them.

Step 1: On your device, open a browser of your choice and type the name of the official website

Step 2: Click on the active link which read “Tamil Nadu Class 12 Result”

Step 3: A new page will appear

Step 4: Enter the roll number and date of birth in DD/MM/YYYY format

Step 5: Check the details entered by you

Step 6: Now, click on “submit” box

Step 7: Congratulations. Your Tamil Nadu HSC +2 Result 2023 is here

Students are advised to check all the details carefully. In case of any discrepancy, you must get in touch with the respective school authorities as soon as possible. Candidates must note that the result will carry basic details like name, date of birth, and father's name along with subjects and marks secured in each section.

The Directorate of Government Examinations will soon release the rechecking window for class 12 students. In case you want to apply for it, please keep an eye on the official website.