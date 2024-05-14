Tamil Nadu Board Announces Results For Class 11

Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examination (TNDGE) has announced the results for the TN HSC+1 or class 11 exam today. Students who appeared in the exam can check their results on the official websites, dge.tn.nic.in and tnresults.nic.in

Candidates will be able to check their results on the official websites by entering their roll number and date of birth.



Around 91.17 per cent students have qualified the class 11 exams this year. Girls registered a pass percentage of 94.69 per cent while boys registered a percentage of 87.26 per cent. The total number of girls who appeared in the exam included 4,26, 821 while boys included 3,84,351.

This year, 8,11,172 students took the Class 11 test, of which 7,39,539 passed. The exam was held between March 4-25.

Coimbatore has emerged as the top performing district with 96.02 per cent. Erode with a pass percentage of 95.56 is the second best performing while Tirupar is third ranking district with 95.23 per cent.

Candidates would need to collect their marksheets from their respective schools once they are released.

In order to qualify the exam, students will be required to achieve 35 out of 100 marks. Students must receive passing grades on theory tests, which have 70 marks.

The TN HSE +1 exam had an overall pass percentage of 90.93 per cent in 2023. Girls passed at a rate of 94.36 per cent, while boys passed at a rate of 86.99 per cent.

The results for TN SSLC and +2 exams have already been released. The pass percentage of class 10 was recorded as 91.55 per cent and for +2 it was recorded as 92.56 %.