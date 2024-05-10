Tamil Nadu Board Announces Class 10 Result, 91.55% Students Qualify Exam

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE) has announced the results for SSLC Class 10. Candidates who appeared in the exam can visit the official website of the TNDGE to check their results. The results are hosted on the official website— dge.tn.nic.in or tnresults.nic.in. Students will have to enter their registration number and date of birth to check their results.

Nearly 91.55% of candidates qualified the exam this year. The pass percentage is slightly higher compared to last year's 91.39%. The pass percentage among girls is 94.53% while that among boys is 88.58%. Girls have secured 5% more pass percentage as compared to boys.

Of 8,94,264 students who appeared for the exam, 8,18,743 cleared the exam this year.



Nearly 4,47,061 girls appeared for the exam of which 4,22,591 qualified. Around 4,47,203 boys took the exams, of which 3,94,152 cleared it.



English has the highest pass percentage with 99.15% clearing the exam. Ariyalur district with 97.31% pass percentage topped in the state.

Of 12,625 schools 4,105 schools have registered 100% pass percentage.

Candidates will also be required to collect the Tamil Nadu SSLC original mark sheets, from their respective schools after they are released.

The SSLC exams were conducted by TNDGE board from March 26 to April 8, 2024, in a pen-paper mode. The exams were held at over 3,986 examination centers in the state.

In 2023 SSLC Class 10 exams, the overall pass percentage stood at 91.39 per cent, which was an improvement of 90.07 per cent of previous year.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu education board also recently announced the Class 12 HSE results, in which about 94.56 per cent students qualified the exams. Thirupur remained the top performing district with 97.45 per cent followed by Sivagangai, Erode, Ariyalur and Coimbatore.