TN SSLC 2023, HSE Result: Tamil Nadu Class 10 And 11 Results Declared

Tamil Nadu Class 10 and 11 results have been declared on the official websites of the board.

The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) in Tamil nadu on Friday announced the results of the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Class 10. The result has been posted on the official website tnresults.nic.in. The board also announced HSE (+1) or Class 11 results 2023 at 2pm on the same website.

Direct links have been made active on the portal so that students can check and download a soft copy of the results.

A total of 9,14,320 students appeared in Class 10 exam, out of which 8,35,614 - or 91.39 per cent - students cleared it. Of those who passed, 4,30,710 (94.66 per cent) were girls and 4,04,904 (88.16 per cent) were boys.

How to check the results:

Students will have to log on to the official website

There are four direct links active - HSE(+2) Examination Results March 2023, HSE(+1) Arrears Examination Results March 2023, SSLC - April 2023 Results, HSE(+1) - March 2023 Results

For Class 10, students will have to click on the third link

The page that opens will ask them to enter the Registration Number and Date of Birth. If a student makes an error, there is a Clear button to rest all the fields.

Clicking on Get Marks will take the student on the result page, which can be downloaded on the computer.

Other websites to check the results are tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.tn.nic.in

The Tamil Nadu Class 10 exams were conducted in the state from April 6-20, while the Class 11th exams were held from March 14-April 5.