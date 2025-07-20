Tamil Nadu SSLC, HSC Supplementary Results 2025 To Be Out Soon, Direct Link Here

TN SSLC, HSC Supplementary Results 2025 Date: The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE) is all set to release the TN Class 10 (SSLC) and Class 12 (HSC) Supplementary Results 2025 in the coming days. Students who appeared for the supplementary exams can access their marks memos online at the official results portal - tnresults.nic.in - once declared.

TN SSLC, HSC Supplementary Results 2025 Date (Expected)

As per past trends, the Class 12 supplementary results are likely to be declared towards the end of July 2025, while the Class 10 supplementary results may be announced slightly earlier. Students are advised to regularly check the official websites for real-time updates and announcements regarding the result date.

How to Check Tamil Nadu Supplementary Results 2025 Online

To access your TN Class 10 or 12 supplementary exam results, follow these simple steps:

Step 1. Visit the official result portal: tnresults.nic.in or dge.tn.gov.in

Step 2. Click on the relevant link for "TN SSLC Supplementary Result 2025" or "TN HSC Supplementary Result 2025"

Step 3. Enter your registration number and date of birth

Step 4. Click 'Submit' to view your result

Step 5. Download and save your digital marks memo for future reference

Important Notes For Students

• The supplementary exams were conducted for candidates who were unable to pass in one or more subjects in the main board exams earlier this year.

• Results are expected to be accessible via the official portals and may also be available through SMS services and DigiLocker for convenience.

• Students should keep their hall ticket or admit card handy to ensure smooth access to their results.

TN Class 10 And 12 Results 2025

The Tamil Nadu Class 12 Board Results were officially declared on May 8, 2025, by the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE). This year, the state recorded an impressive overall pass percentage of 95.03%.

• Girls outshone boys, with a pass rate of 96.70%, while boys recorded 93.16%.

• The results were made available online at tnresults.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in.

The SSLC or Class 10 results were declared on May 16, 2025.

• The exams were conducted from March 28 to April 15, 2025.

• A total of 9,13,084 students appeared for the TN SSLC exams this year, including 4,46,471 boys and 4,40,499 girls.

• Students who did not pass in one or more subjects were given a chance to appear for supplementary exams.

With the TN SSLC and HSC Supplementary Results 2025 expected anytime soon, students are urged to stay vigilant and regularly monitor official portals.