Tamil Nadu Class 12 Result 2025: Over 3,000 Students Score 100/100 In Maths

TN 12th Result 2025: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu, declared the Class 12 (HSC) result for 2025 today at 9 am. Students who appeared for the Tamil Nadu Plus 2 board exams can now access their results via the official websites - tnresults.nic.in and dge.tn.nic.in. This year, Class 12 board exams were conducted from March 3 to March 25, with over eight lakh students appearing. A total of 95.03 per cent of students passed the exam, a 0.47 per cent increase from last year.

TN 12th Result 2025: Subject-Wise Pass Percentage

A remarkable passing percentage of 99.51 per cent was achieved in Zoology in TN plus 2 exams, pass rate of 99.73 per cent was achieved in Computer Science, 98.36 per cent in Commerce, 97.3 per cent in Accountancy, 98.17 per cent in Economics and 99.78 per cent in Computer Applications.

A record breaking 3,022 students achieved 100 out of 100 in Mathematics. Here is a list of number of students who scored 100 out of 100 in different subjects:

Computer Science - 9,536

Mathematics - 3,022

Physics - 3,181

Biology - 1,125

Zoology - 269

Tamil - 135

TN Board Class 12 Result 2025: School-wise result

A total of 2,638 schools out of 7,513 achieved a pass rate of 100 per cent. This includes 436 government schools, highlighting the commitment and effort of students and educators statewide.

Govt schools: 91.94%

Govt aided schools: 95.71%

Private schools: 98.88%

TN Board Class 12 Result 2025: How to Check

Visit tnresults.nic.in.

Click on the link for "HSE(+2) Examination Results March 2025."

Enter your registration number and date of birth.

Submit the details to view your result.

Download and print a copy for future reference.

This year, girls outperformed boys, with a pass percentage of 96.70%, compared to 93.16% among boys.