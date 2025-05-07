Tamil Nadu HSC Result 2025 Likely To Be Announced Tomorrow

The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu, is expected to declare the Class 12 Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) results tomorrow, May 8, 2025, at 9 am. With over eight lakh students awaiting their scores, this annual declaration marks a significant milestone in the academic calendar. The results will be made available online at the official websites - dge.tn.gov.in and tnresults.nic.in.

How to Check Your TN HSC Result Online

Students can access their results by entering their registration number and date of birth. Here's a step-by-step guide:

Visit dge.tn.gov.in]or tnresults.nic.in

Click on the HSC (+2) 2025 result link

Enter your registration number and date of birth

Click 'Submit' to view and download your marksheet

It is advised to keep the Class 12 hall ticket ready to avoid last-minute hassles.

Alternate Ways to Access Results

In addition to the official portals, results will also be available via:

SMS Services: Details will be shared by telecom providers closer to the result time

DigiLocker: Students can log in with their Aadhaar-linked mobile number to access the provisional certificate

What Happens After the Result?

Students will initially receive provisional marksheets online. The original marksheets will be distributed by their respective schools in the coming days.

For college admissions, particularly in Tamil Nadu's state-run and autonomous colleges, Class 12 marks will play a crucial role. Streams such as engineering, medical, arts, and commerce will use these scores as part of their eligibility and merit-based selection process.

Re-evaluation and Supplementary Exam Window

Students unsatisfied with their scores can apply for re-totalling or revaluation.

Those who fail in one or more subjects will have the opportunity to appear in supplementary exams, expected to be held in June or July.

Application timelines and fees for both will be released shortly after the result declaration.