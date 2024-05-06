Tamil Nadu Class 12 Result 2024: 94% Students Pass Exam

The Tamil Nadu State Board has declared the results for Class 12. A total of 94.56 per cent of students passed the examination. The pass percentage for boys stands at 92.37 per cent, while for girls it is 96.44 per cent.

Of the total 7,60,606 students, 7,19,196 successfully passed the examination. Among 7,532 higher secondary schools, 2,478 schools attained a perfect 100 percent pass rate.

Computer Science recorded the highest pass percentage at 99.8 per cent, followed by Chemistry with 99.14 per cent.

In Mathematics, 2,587 students secured full marks, while in Physics, 633 students and in Chemistry, 471 students secured a perfect 100 per cent this year.