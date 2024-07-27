Tamil Nadu Class 12 Supplementary Result 2024 Out

Directorate of Government Examinations, DGE, Tamil Nadu, has announced the results for Class 12 supplementary exams. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check their results on the official website of DGE. They will be required to enter their login credentials such as registration number and date of birth to access the results.

Steps to check result:

Step 1- Visit the official website of TN DGE at dge.tn.gov.in

Step 2- Click the link to check Class 12 supplementary results.

Step 3- Candidates will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4- Enter login credentials and check the result.

Step 5- Results will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6- Download the page and take a print out.

Candidates who are not satisfied with the results of the supplementary exam can apply for a copy of the answer sheet and recheck their scores. Only those candidates applying for a copy of the answer sheet will be able to apply for re-valuation of their papers.

A total of 7,60,606 students appeared for the TN Class 12 examination 2024. Of these, around 7,19,196 students passed. The overall pass percentage was recorded as 94.56 per cent with 7,19,196 qualifications.

Students who have qualified the exam will receive revised marksheet, while unsuccessful candidates will have to appear for admission to the same class again.

The exams were held from June 24 to July 1, 2024 in a single shift held from 10 am to 1:15 pm. The results for the TN Class 12 exams were announced on May 6, 2024, while the results for reevaluation exams were declared from June 18, 2024.