UP Government Preparing Questions For Competitive Exams For Over 25 Lakh Students

To help students prepare for competitive exams such as Engineering and Medical entrances, the Uttar Pradesh (UP) basic education department has devised question banks for more than 25 lakh students. The questions have been put together for students of classes 9 and 10 studying in over 27,000 schools affiliated with the UP Board.

The questions will be based on the NCERT syllabus and have been sent by SISE-Prayagraj to the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) of Uttar Pradesh in Lucknow.

The question banks have been jointly arranged by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), New Delhi, along with the State Institute of Science Education (SISE) and subject experts from select universities, colleges, and secondary schools.

Currently, only question banks prepared and published by private publishers are available in the market. This will be the first time when the UP government will be preparing questions for competitive exams for the students.

News agency IANS has quoted Manjusha Gupta, the science coordinator at SISE-Prayagraj, as saying that 12 and 13 chapters had been included in the science question bank of classes 9 and 10, respectively. "Each chapter comprised around 70 questions, including various multiple choice, very short, short, and long answer questions of cognitive, perceptual, applicational, and skill types. Thus, there was a compilation of about 840 questions for class 9 and another 910 questions for class 10 students," she said.

SISE-Prayagraj's mathematics coordinator, Arvind Kumar Gautam, said that the mathematics question bank for classes 9 and 10 consisted of 12 and 14 chapters, respectively. There was a compilation of approximately 912 questions for class 9 and 1,064 questions for class 10 students. At the beginning of each type of question, sample questions had also been given to generate interest among the students.