Women Workers In UP Can Now Opt For Night Duty With Written Consent

In a decision aimed at empowering working women, the Uttar Pradesh government has allowed women employees to undertake night shifts after submitting written consent, while mandating strict safety and welfare measures at every level – from home to workplace – officials said on Wednesday.

The new provision came into force after President Droupadi Murmu gave assent to the Uttar Pradesh Factories Amendment Act in the first week of October after which a gazette notification was issued in his regard, according to a statement issued by the chief minister's PR team.

According to the statement, under the new provision, women can now work between 7 pm and 6 am only after providing written consent, which must be registered with the labour department.

Employers have been directed to ensure transportation, health facilities, CCTV surveillance, and deployment of security personnel for women working during night hours, it said.

The move, it said, is intended to enhance women's confidence and participation in the industrial and corporate sectors.

The government has also increased the permissible overtime for women from 75 hours to 144 hours per quarter, with payment at double the normal wage rate.

“This is not just an administrative decision but a strong step toward gender equality and women's safety,” a senior labour department official said.

The decision enables women to work up to six hours at a stretch without an interval, and opens opportunities for them even in hazardous industrial categories.

Previously, women were allowed to work in only 12 such categories, but now the number has been expanded to all 29 hazardous sectors, officials said.

To ensure transparency and safety, industries have been asked to adopt digital monitoring systems and appoint safety officers to oversee women's security during night shifts.

With nearly 36 per cent of the state's workforce comprising women, the government expects the measure to further increase female participation across sectors, the statement said.

More than one crore women are already associated with self-help groups in the state, contributing to household income and local industry, it said.

The government has also reinforced women's safety infrastructure through initiatives such as the 1090 Women Power Line, 112 Helpline, 1,694 Anti-Romeo squads, and more than 9,000 dedicated women police beats under the Safe City Project.

According to the statement, Uttar Pradesh currently has the highest conviction rate in crimes against women – 71 per cent – compared to the national average of 18 percent, underscoring the state's zero-tolerance approach to gender-based crimes.

Officials said the latest labour reforms align with the government's broader vision of industrial modernisation, gender equality, and women-led growth.

