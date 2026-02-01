45-Year-Old Man Kills Wife, 2 Daughters In UP, National Security Act Invoked

The district administration has invoked the stringent National Security Act against the accused in a triple murder case in Shamli district, authorities said on Sunday.

The accused, Farukh, 45, was arrested on December 17 last year for allegedly killing his wife and two minor daughters in Ghari Daulat village in the Kandhla area here, officials said.

The National Security Act (NSA) of 1980 allows authorities to detain individuals without formal charges for up to a year to prevent them from acting in a manner prejudicial to public order.

Shamli Superintendent of Police N P Singh told reporters that the National Security Act was added against Farukh on Saturday.

According to the police, Farukh had allegedly shot dead his wife, Tahira, and one of his daughters and later strangled the other daughter following a family dispute. He then buried the bodies inside the house to destroy evidence.

Following his arrest, police recovered the bodies, they said, adding that the accused is lodged in jail.

A sessions court has also rejected Farukh's bail plea, officials said.

Further legal formalities related to the NSA are also being completed, police added.

