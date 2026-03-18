Man Kills Brother Over "Inappropriate Gaze" At Wife In UP's Mathura

A man allegedly hacked his younger brother to death with a sharp-edged weapon for "casting an inappropriate gaze at his wife", police said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Meghshyam Singh, attacked his 35-year-old brother Niranjan at Ahamal village under the Magorra police station limits around 10 pm on Tuesday, they said.

According to police, the incident occurred after Meghshyam returned home from work. His wife, Durgesh, allegedly complained that Niranjan had been casting an inappropriate gaze at her, which enraged Meghshyam.

"He picked up a sharp weapon and repeatedly attacked his brother, inflicting severe injuries to his neck, ears and hands. Niranjan died on the spot," DSP Anil Kumar Singh said.

The accused also allegedly assaulted their mother, Launga Devi, injuring her when she tried to intervene, police said.

After the incident, Meghshyam locked his room and fled with his wife, they added.

Police said the brothers had married two sisters from Bharatpur district in neighbouring Rajasthan about eight years ago.

However, relations between the two couples had been strained, with Niranjan's wife living separately at her parental home for the past year.

Officials said Niranjan was allegedly addicted to alcohol, which also led to frequent family disputes.

Police reached the spot after being alerted, conducted inquest proceedings and sent the body for post-mortem examination.

A case has been registered against Meghshyam and his wife, and efforts are underway to arrest them, police said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)