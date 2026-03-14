UP Man Kills Father With Brick Following Argument While Drinking

A 55-year-old man was allegedly bludgeoned to death with a brick by his son following a dispute while they were consuming alcohol here, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred in the Jail Chungi area on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

According to the police, the victim, identified as Rajesh, and his son Aman were drinking together when an argument broke out between them. The verbal altercation quickly escalated into a physical fight.

During the scuffle, Aman allegedly picked up a brick and struck his father on the head. The blow left Rajesh with critical injuries, a police officer said.

Upon receiving information, a police team reached the spot and rushed Rajesh to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Meerut SP (City) Ayush Vikram Singh said the accused has been arrested. The victim's body has been sent for a post-mortem examination.

Further legal proceedings are underway, the officer added.

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