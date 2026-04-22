"Must Be Hanged": Meerut 'Blue Drum' Victim's Mother Breaks Down In Court

Scores of people gathered at the Meerut District Court in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday afternoon. The court was hearing the murder case of Saurabh Rajput, a Merchant Navy officer, who was killed, dismembered, and sealed with cement in a blue drum by his wife, Muskaan Rajput, along with her lover, Sahil.

Muskaan, the prime accused in the chilling 'blue drum' murder, appeared in court with her lover and her six-month-old daughter, Radha, in her arms.

Muskaan appeared in court with her six-month-old daughter, Radha, in her arms.

On the other side of the courtroom stood Saurabh's mother, Renu Devi, and his brother, Rahul.

Courtroom Drama

The moment the two accused walked into the courtroom, Saurabh's mother broke down and demanded the death sentence. Renu Devi alleged that Muskaan's family members were complicit in the crime and demanded action against them.

During the court proceedings, the judge posed 32 specific questions to each of the accused, based on the charges levelled against them. Sahil requested permission to present witnesses in his defense, whereas Muskaan denied all charges against her.

"Used To Give Rs 50,000... They Killed My Son"

While speaking to the media outside the court, Renu Devi said that the murderers must be hanged and accused the police of failing to take any action against Muskaan's family.

"Muskaan's parents and siblings were also involved in the murder of my son, but they are free. Police have dismissed these allegations, stating Muskaan's father himself handed her over to the police," said Renu Devi.

Weeping inconsolably, Renu Devi was repeatedly heard saying, "They killed my son... He used to give [them] Rs 50,000 every month. The murderers must be hanged."

Saurabh And Muskaan's Short-Lived Love Marriage

Saurabh Rajput and Muskaan Rastogi had a love marriage in 2016. Eager to spend more time with his wife, Saurabh quit his Merchant Navy job. However, the love marriage and his abrupt decision to leave the job did not sit well with his family. This led to friction at home, and Saurabh decided to move to a rented house with his partner.

Saurabh Rajput (L), Muskaan (C) and Sahil (R)

Three years later, in 2019, Muskaan and Saurabh had a daughter. The moment of celebration soon turned into sorrow as Saurabh learned about Muskaan's affair with his friend, Sahil. This led to tension between the couple, with the two considering a divorce.

Saurabh decided to rejoin the Merchant Navy, and in 2023, he left the country for work.

When Daughter's B'day Turned Deadly

On February 24, 2025, Saurabh returned home for his daughter's sixth birthday celebrations. Little did he know that his wife and friend had already planned his murder. Muskaan mixed sleeping pills into Saurabh's food on March 4. She and Sahil then murdered him in his sleep, chopped up the body, and packed 15 pieces in a drum, and sealed it with wet cement. The plan was to dispose of the body later.

(With inputs from Sanuj Sharma)