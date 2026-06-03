Suspecting Son's 'Plot To Kill' Over Family Dispute, UP Man Shoots Him Dead

Police probing the death of a 23-year-old who was found shot dead in a car parked along a highway in Meerut have arrested his father, identifying him to be the prime suspect in the case.

The father allegedly carried out the murder over a suspicion that his son had paid Rs 10 lakh to get him killed over a family dispute.

Police claimed to have solved the case within 24 hours of receiving information about the son's death around midnight on June 1.

Sunder Tyagi and his associate Amit alias Vedwan were arrested on Tuesday, while efforts are underway to apprehend another accused in the case.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Abhijeet Kumar said police received information through Dial-112 around midnight on June 1 that Tushar Tyagi had been shot dead and his body was lying inside a vehicle near the Panchi underpass in the Khar Khoda area.

A case of murder was registered on the complaint of the victim's wife, Shikha, following which three special teams were constituted on the directions of the Senior Superintendent of Police, Kumar said.

During the investigation, police analysed technical evidence, CCTV footage and other physical evidence.

The probe revealed that the main accused -- victim's father Sunder Tyagi, had arrived in Kankerkhera from Dehradun on the day of the incident and later travelled to the Kaili area with his associate Amit alias Vedwan.

Police said CCTV footage showed the victim's SUV and the accused's car moving together before the crime.

During questioning on Tuesday, it emerged that Sunder Tyagi was travelling in the victim's vehicle at the time of the incident and allegedly shot Tushar dead, they said.

The accused later abandoned the body and the vehicle near the Panchi underpass before fleeing the scene, police said.

According to investigators, Sunder Tyagi suspected that his son had paid Rs 10 lakh as contract money to have him killed.

He also alleged that the victim frequently assaulted family members, they said.

Officials said Sunder Tyagi is a former history-sheeter of Hapur Dehat police station and has several criminal cases, including murder, registered against him.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)