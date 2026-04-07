5 Of A Family Assault UP Woman, Pull Her Daughter-In-Law's Saree

Five members of a family were booked here for allegedly barging into the house of a relative, assaulting a woman and her newlywed daughter-in-law, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place at Meena Bazar in Oonj area on Thursday evening, police said, citing the FIR.

According to the complaint, the attackers -- Savitri, her son Anuj, and daughters Aradhana, Kanchan and Aarti -- allegedly entered the house of their relative Ramesh Chandra Bind and assaulted his wife Israwati Devi and her daughter-in-law Pushpa.

The complainant alleged that Anuj pulled the younger woman's saree and behaved obscenely with her during the attack. The victims were rescued by neighbours who intervened after hearing the commotion.

Based on Israwati Devi's complaint, an FIR was lodged against all five accused late on Monday evening.

The complainants alleged that they had initially approached the local police station but were turned away.

They later met Superintendent of Police Abhinav Tyagi on Monday and apprised him of the incident, following which he ordered registration of a case.

SP Tyagi said the attack originated from a longstanding dispute between the two families.

The accused are absconding, and efforts are underway to arrest them, he added.

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