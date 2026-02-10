Odisha Man Stabs Son To Death Over Ancestral Land Dispute

A man in Odisha's Dhenkanal has been arrested for allegedly killing his son during a dispute over ancestral land. The victim, identified as Khirod Sahu, had been involved in a long-standing conflict with his father, Bibhuti Sahu, regarding the property.

According to reports, Khirod had visited a local police station on Sunday to file an FIR related to the ongoing disagreement. Shortly after he returned home, another argument broke out. In a fit of rage, Bibhuti Sahu allegedly attacked his son with a sharp knife, stabbing him multiple times in the stomach. The injuries proved fatal.

Following the incident, the accused fled the area. Police began an investigation and were able to track him down and take him into custody.

The victim's mother, Rashmita Sahu, said her son had sought police protection but was killed soon after returning home and demanded strict action against the accused.

"My husband killed my son with a sharp weapon. My son had gone to the police for protection, but he was killed upon his return. We demand the harshest punishment for this brutal act," she said.

Speaking to NDTV Kalpana Behera, Inspector In-Charge of Kankadahad police station in Dhenkanal said the victim had came to police station at around 1:00 pm to lodge a complaint against his father.

"After the victim returned home, the man stabbed his son with a sharp weapon and he died on the spot." She further informed that the accused has been arrested and sent to court.

Police officials confirmed that evidence is being examined and further investigation is underway.

(With inputs from Devv Kumar)