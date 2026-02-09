7-Year-Old Tibetan Girl Raped In Odisha, Minor Detained: Police

A seven-year-old Tibetan girl was allegedly raped in Odisha's Gajapati district on Monday, police said.

According to police, the accused allegedly committed the crime when the girl's parents had gone to attend a family function. Police also confirmed that the incident was captured on CCTV, which is being examined as part of the investigation.

Upon learning of the incident, the survivor's family filed a formal complaint at the Mohana police station. Based on the complaint, police registered a case and detained the accused minor for questioning.

After the completion of medical procedures, the accused will be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board, Gajapati Superintendent of Police Jatin Panda told NDTV. He added that the matter is under active investigation and further details are awaited.

The incident has triggered outrage in the local area, with residents demanding strict action.

Police said further action will be taken based on medical reports.

With Inputs From Dev Kumar Ghosh