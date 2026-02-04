6 Boys Detained For Raping 15-Year-Old Girl In Odisha: Cops

Six boys have been arrested for allegedly gang-raping a 15-year-old girl in Odisha's Bolangir district, police said on Wednesday, adding that the video of the assault was later circulated on social media.

According to police, the incident took place in Tureikela police station area on December 27 last year when the class 9 student was returning home from coaching.

The case came to light after the video went viral on some social media platforms.

The accused allegedly threatened the victim ans asked her not to tell her parents about it, police said.

However, when the victim's father lodged a complaint on Tuesday, a case was registered at Tureikela police station and all the six accused were arrested, a police officer said.

"We have arrested all the accused," IG (northern range) Himanshu Lal told reporters in Bolangir.

"Six boys, including a 17-year-old who is the mastermind of the crime, have been arrested. We will request the court to treat the prime accused as an adult during trial," Bolangir SP Abilash G said.

The mobile phone used to record the video of the incident has been seized, he added.

