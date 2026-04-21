Woman Rejects Man's Proposal. He Slits Her Son's Throat, Stuffs Body In Blue Drum

An 11-year-old boy was murdered at his home in Madhya Pradesh's Satna Monday morning, allegedly in revenge after his mother refused a marriage proposal from the accused, police said.

The victim, Shivraj Rajak, a Class 5 student known as 'Badal', was alone at home when 45-year-old Mathura Rajak entered the house around 10:30 AM. According to the police, the accused slit the boy's throat with a sickle, placed the body inside a blue plastic drum, covered it with clothes, locked the house and fled.

The crime was discovered around 1:30 PM when the victim's sister, Sejal, returned home and found the door locked. After failing to locate her brother, the family looked through a window and saw the lights and fan still on. They alerted the police, who forced open the door and found the body in the drum with the blood-stained sickle on top.

According to Sejal, Mathura Rajak had been pressuring her mother, Asha Rajak, to marry him for years. Asha had refused his proposals on several occasions. Sejal said the accused had previously threatened the family, saying her brother would "pay the price" for the rejection.

Police said a heated argument took place between Mathura and Asha the day before the murder. Asha's employer later confronted Mathura at his shop and warned him to stay away. Investigators believe Mathura went to the house shortly after this confrontation and killed the boy, who was alone at the time.

A forensic team examined the scene and recovered the murder weapon. Additional SP Shivesh Singh Baghel said three police teams were formed to search for the accused, who had locked his own house and shop and switched off his mobile phone.

Mathura Rajak was arrested on Tuesday evening and is now in police custody. Officers are interrogating him and investigating all aspects of the case. The primary motive under investigation is revenge linked to the rejected marriage proposal.

Shivraj's father works as a labourer in Nashik, while his mother works as a domestic help. His siblings help support the household. On the day of the incident, the boy was left alone at home.