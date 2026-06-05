Trump Wanted Green Card Applicants To Go Home. Then Came A Warning From CEOs

After the Trump administration declared that most Green Card applicants would have to return to their home countries, the business leaders of the United States privately warned US officials that such a policy would "harm" their workforces, according to a report by the Washington Post.

On May 22, the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) announced that applicants for permanent status should apply from their home countries "except in extraordinary circumstances". However, they did not provide details on who would be affected, putting hundreds of thousands in limbo.

According to the report, after the announcement, discussions took place over calls and email among businesses, industry groups and CEOs with the White House and Departments of Homeland Security, Labour and State.

The tech industry and US Chamber of Commerce raised issues with the White House.

Last week, the Trump administration reassured business leaders that most work visas would not be impacted. The USCIS told reporters that most foreign visitors seeking permanent residency would not have to go back to their countries, but there is no formal announcement by officials yet.

The softened stance on green cards reflects a tension Trump has long stoked between the business community, which depends on immigrant labour, and the immigration hardliners in his base.

The administration paused raids on hospitality and agriculture businesses last summer after employer backlash, then clarified that a new $100,000 fee on H-1B visas would apply only to new applicants, again after pressure from industry. Trump also distanced himself from a large-scale raid on a Hyundai plant in Georgia last fall, citing outrage from business groups and investors.

The current lobbying push is part of a months-long effort. Business leaders have been channelling concerns through Trump allies they see as more industry-friendly, including Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and members of the Kushner family, while also communicating directly with the White House's Domestic Policy Council through private channels, according to the report.

Green Card Policy On Hold Until Further Guidance

Immigration lawyers told the Washington Post that the tougher Green Card policy has been put on hold until immigration officials get more details on how to apply it.

Neil Bradley, chief policy officer at the US Chamber of Commerce, said the organisation had heard anecdotally that some recent green card applicants were not being required to leave the country.

"This is welcome news, and we encourage the administration to provide greater clarity," he said.

A White House official told the Post the memo restates existing law and would have little impact on skilled workers who follow legal procedures. Immigration officers would have discretion to decide case by case whether an applicant must leave the US to apply, officials said, meaning some would be able to apply from within the country, while others would not.

USCIS spokesperson Zach Kahler said last month that this practice will reduce the need to find and remove those who "slip into the shadows" and stay in the United States "illegally" after being denied residency.

He also said that the process would keep the burden on USCIS and allow the agency to focus on other immigration priorities, including humanitarian cases and naturalisation applications.

