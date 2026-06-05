Why Rajya Sabha Ticket For Ex MP Has Madhya Pradesh Congress Nervous

What was expected to be a straightforward Rajya Sabha election in Madhya Pradesh has suddenly turned into a high-stakes political chess match.

The Congress's decision to nominate former Mandsaur MP and Rahul Gandhi loyalist Meenakshi Natarajan for the Rajya Sabha seat being vacated by Digvijaya Singh has triggered an unexpected debate within the party and opened the door to speculation about a possible BJP masterstroke.

The first signs of trouble emerged from within Congress itself.

Senior party leader Naresh Gyanchandani publicly questioned the selection, warning that replacing Digvijaya Singh with Meenakshi Natarajan could expose the party to the risk of cross-voting.

His argument was blunt: Digvijaya Singh possessed the political authority and personal equations required to keep every Congress MLA united, while Meenakshi Natarajan, despite her organisational stature, lacks that level of direct influence over legislators.

The concern is rooted in cold electoral arithmetic.

In the 230-member Madhya Pradesh Assembly, a Rajya Sabha candidate requires 58 votes to secure victory. The BJP, with around 165 MLAs, can comfortably elect its two nominees Tarun Chugh and Rajneesh Agarwal using 116 votes, still leaving it with roughly 47 to 49 surplus votes.

On paper, the Congress has enough strength to send Meenakshi Natarajan to the Upper House. But politics rarely follows the script written on paper.

The Congress has 65 MLAs, but factors such as the ongoing disqualification proceedings involving Bina MLA Nirmala Sapre and the voting status of certain legislators have reduced the margin of comfort.

Effectively, the party's cushion above the winning mark is believed to be only around seven votes. That slim buffer is precisely why the Congress leadership appears unwilling to take any chances.

The political temperature rose sharply after senior BJP leader and minister Kailash Vijayvargiya made a statement that has become the subject of intense discussion in political circles.

While congratulating BJP nominees Tarun Chugh and Rajneesh Agarwal, Vijayvargiya remarked that if the party leadership directed it, the BJP could even ensure the victory of a third candidate.

The statement was brief, but its implications were enormous.

A third BJP candidate would begin the race with nearly 47-49 assured votes and would need only around 10 additional votes to make the contest competitive. Those votes could potentially come through cross-voting, abstentions, absent legislators or invalid ballots.

Suddenly, a contest that appeared settled has begun to look far more unpredictable.

The Congress's response suggests that it is taking the threat seriously. Even while publicly dismissing fears of cross-voting, the party has summoned all its MLAs to Bhopal for a Congress Legislature Party meeting. Meenakshi Natarajan will personally attend the gathering along with state in-charge Harish Chaudhary, state chief Jitu Patwari and Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar.

Sources indicate that discussions are also underway about moving legislators to a Congress-ruled state such as Karnataka or Himachal Pradesh to prevent any last-minute surprises.

The BJP continues to attack the Congress over its internal differences.

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan took a swipe at the opposition, saying Congress continues to recycle the same faces and families while the BJP remains a "Party with a Difference."

Finance Minister Jagdish Devda was equally dismissive, remarking that infighting has become a permanent feature of Congress politics.

Congress leaders have hit back aggressively.

State media department chairman Mukesh Nayak accused the BJP of surviving on "political shopping" and horse-trading. He insisted that there were no factions left within the Congress and that all leaders were united behind Meenakshi Natarajan's candidature. Nayak also mocked Kailash Vijayvargiya, claiming the BJP veteran had himself been sidelined within the state government.

Yet the nervousness within Congress is difficult to ignore.

Political observers point to recent developments involving certain legislators that have fueled speculation.

Congress MLA Abhijit Shah's participation in events attended by RSS-linked groups and earlier remarks by Congress MLA Bhairon Singh Parihar regarding his association with RSS circles have added to the political chatter. No legislator has publicly indicated any intention to rebel, but Rajya Sabha elections are often decided by silent calculations rather than public statements.

For the Congress high command, Meenakshi Natarajan's nomination is about more than merely filling a Rajya Sabha vacancy. It is being viewed as a message from Rahul Gandhi's leadership that organisational loyalty and ideological commitment will be rewarded. It also marks the end of Digvijaya Singh's long innings in the Upper House and potentially signals a generational shift within the party's Madhya Pradesh leadership.

Meenakshi Natarajan is among the few Congress leaders from Madhya Pradesh who rose through the party's organisational ranks rather than through family legacy.

Born in Ujjain and politically groomed through the NSUI and Youth Congress, she served as National President of the NSUI and later as Madhya Pradesh Youth Congress chief before being handpicked by Rahul Gandhi during his push to bring younger leaders into the Congress organisation.

A former Lok Sabha MP from Mandsaur (2009-2014), Natarajan has long been regarded as one of Rahul Gandhi's most trusted political associates and was once considered a key member of "Team Rahul."

Within Congress circles, she is often viewed as an ideologically driven organisational leader rather than a mass-based electoral politician.

Despite her strong standing with the Congress high command, her role in Madhya Pradesh's day-to-day factional politics has remained relatively limited over the last decade.

Unlike leaders such as Digvijaya Singh, Kamal Nath, Jitu Patwari or Umang Singhar, Natarajan has largely operated in organisational assignments at the national level.