Gen Z Leads In Lying On Resumes To Land Jobs, Experts Say "Can't Really Blame Them"

A survey has revealed that nearly 50% of Gen Z (born 1997–2012) admitted to lying on job applications, far outpacing older generations. The survey conducted by career.io showed 47% of Gen Z falsified details to align with employer expectations, compared to 38.5% of Millennials, 20.4% of Gen X, and 9.4% of Baby Boomers. Key areas of fabrication for Gen Z included job responsibilities (28.38%), work experience (22.97%), and job titles (17.57%), with some respondents lying in multiple areas.

The findings, detailed in a spreadsheet shared with Fox News Digital, highlight widespread resume padding among younger workers, from exaggerating skills to claiming incomplete degrees, fueling ongoing debates about application honesty.

What Do Experts Say

Certified Professional Career Coach Amanda Augustine attributes the dishonesty on job applications to young applicants' eagerness to make a good impression and secure a job opportunity, particularly those with limited experience. According to Ms Augustine, this desperation drives them to embellish or falsify information to stand out and increase their chances of getting hired.

"You hear so much of people complaining about this big resume hole their applications have fallen into, and it's out of sheer desperation that they're trying to enhance their experience in a way that will hopefully land them at least that interview," she said.

"I think it's that sentiment across all generations, but especially this younger generation that has not necessarily had to face the job market before, is really fueling some of these white lies, some of these flat-out lies that they're putting on applications," she added.

Drew Powers, founder of Illinois-based Powers Financial Group, told Newsweek: "Exaggeration on a job resume or application is just par for the course across all generations. Gen Z currently has the least amount of time in the workforce, and therefore, the most entry-level job experience. Is a business owner more likely to hire someone whose experience is listed as 'waitstaff' or 'Hospitality Experience Specialist'?...We cannot blame Gen Z for their youth, and I'm OK with a little artistic hyperbole. At least it shows some level of creativity."

HR consultant Bryan Driscoll believes that the real issue isn't Gen Z's dishonesty on resumes, but rather the flaws in the job market. Mr Driscoll believes that lying on a resume isn't illegal. Instead, the problem lies in a system that rewards performative hustle, punishes honesty, and often ghosts candidates after they've invested significant time and effort, such as participating in multiple rounds of interviews and completing hours of unpaid work. Mr Driscoll argued that candidates are navigating a challenging environment, which may lead them to embellish or distort information to stand out.

Why is it concerning?

Gen Zers are already facing criticism in the workforce, with some employers questioning their preparedness and professionalism. According to an Intelligent.com report, one in six businesses is hesitant to hire recent college graduates due to concerns about their preparedness for the work, communication skills, and professionalism.

Six in 10 employers have already fired college graduates hired in 2024, suggesting that some Gen Z workers have struggled to meet expectations. Moreover, one in seven employers might refrain from hiring new college graduates in the next year, indicating that these concerns could impact Gen Z's job prospects shortly. As a result, Gen Z workers may need to work harder to prove themselves and overcome these perceptions to succeed in the workforce.





