Rs 15,000 Rent, Rs 12,800 Shopping: Gurgaon Woman's Rs 43,096 Monthly Expense Breakdown Goes Viral

Videos revealing salaries, monthly budgets and savings have become a popular trend on social media, offering people a peek into the financial realities of working professionals. Whether it's tech employees, freelancers or entrepreneurs, many are openly discussing their earnings and spending habits, often triggering conversations about the rising cost of living and what it really takes to live comfortably in India's big cities. Now, one such video has gone viral after a 21-year-old woman from Gurgaon shared a detailed breakdown of her monthly expenses, revealing that she spent just over Rs 43,000 in July.

Instagram user Chahat Yadav posted a video where she listed her expenses category by category before asking viewers whether her spending seemed reasonable. According to Yadav, rent was her biggest expense. She pays Rs 15,000 a month for a fully furnished 1RK apartment. Her electricity bill came to Rs 2,000, while gym and other memberships cost Rs 1,800.

She also owns a scooty, spending Rs 2,142 on fuel and repairs during the month. Groceries, food deliveries and other daily essentials added up to Rs 6,879. Shopping accounted for Rs 12,805, while outings cost another Rs 2,470.

Altogether, her monthly expenditure came to Rs 43,096. At the end of the video, she asked viewers whether the amount was reasonable or something she should be worried about. In the caption, Yadav clarified that the total did not include her investments.

Watch the video here:

The video quickly sparked discussion online, with many users saying her expenses accurately reflected the cost of living alone in Gurgaon. One user said there was nothing unusual about the spending, adding that it seemed fairly normal for someone earning and living independently. Another joked that after watching the video, Bengaluru suddenly felt like the more affordable city.

One user wrote, "No, nothing to be concerned about; it's pretty normal if you're earning and living alone." Another commented, "Girl, it's half of what I spent in the month of July. I should definitely be concerned."