G7 Summit 2026 LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Evian, France, for the 52nd G7 Summit, where he is set for a packed schedule of diplomatic engagements. A key highlight of the visit will be his bilateral meeting with US President Donald Trump, to be held on the sidelines of the summit as India and the United States continue negotiations on a trade agreement.

PM Modi's meeting with Trump is scheduled for Wednesday and will be their first face-to-face interaction since their February 2025 talks. This comes days after three Indian mariners lost their lives on a commercial vessel targeted by the US Navy in the Strait of Hormuz.

PM Modi Arrives In France for G7 Summit

Announcing his arrival, Prime Minister Modi said he was looking forward to discussions with world leaders on major international issues. "Reached Evian, France, for the G7 Summit. Looking forward to engaging with world leaders and exchanging views on key global issues. India remains committed to advancing collective efforts for a more sustainable and prosperous planet", he wrote on X.

This is India's 13th participation in the G7 as a guest nation and PM Modi's seventh consecutive appearance at the summit.

The 52nd G7 Summit is being held in the French spa town of Evian-les-Bains from 15 to 17 June. The G7 includes Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States, while the European Union has participated since 1981. India is attending as a guest country.

Stay tuned for the latest updates from the G7 Summit, including PM Modi's meetings with world leaders and the closely watched talks with President Trump.

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