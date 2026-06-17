"Will Go Back To Dropping Bombs If...": Trump Says Iran Deal Not Final

Two days before the United States and Iran sign the memorandum of understanding to end months of war, President Donald Trump has said that if he does not like the text of the deal, the US will start striking the Islamic Republic again.

While addressing reporters at the G7 Summit in France alongside Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, Trump on Wednesday said that the agreement between the US and Iran is "not final.

"It's a memorandum of understanding. And if I don't like it, we'll go back to shooting at them, dropping bombs on their heads," Trump said.

He added, "If I don't like it, if they don't behave, we'll go right back to dropping bombs right smack in the middle of their heads."

However, during the interaction, Trump stated that the US-Iran framework deal is "very strong".

"Nobody knows what it is, but it's very strong," he said.

The Republican leader said that since the announcement of the US-Iran framework deal, the markets are "really happy" and that the Strait of Hormuz will be fully open a "day or two" after the signing.

"What is really happy is the [stock] market that has gone wild. It's gone through the roof. And oil has tumbled down," Trump said. "That speaks louder than words."

Trump Accuses Obama Of "Bribing" Iran

Trump also accused former US President Barack Obama of "bribing" Iran with a planeload of money sent during the 2015 nuclear agreement.

"The JCPOA done by Obama: he handed them $1.7bn in cash, green cash from banks, into a Boeing 757 and flew it into Iran. And they stood at the plane, I have pictures of it, 'oh my god, look at this money he's giving us'," Trump told reporters at the summit.

"He tried to bribe his way out. I didn't try to do that... You know what the Iranians did? They laughed at Obama and said he's a stupid son of a b***h."

Earlier, following Trump's announcement that the deal with Iran was "complete" and will be signed on Friday, US Vice President JD Vance on Monday said that both sides have already "signed the deal digitally", stressing that any sanctions relief for Tehran as part of the agreement would depend on the Islamic Republic's compliance with commitments under the agreement.