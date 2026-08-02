Polish Woman Lists 15 Things That Feel Normal In India But Not Elsewhere

A Polish woman living in India has amused Instagram users after sharing a humorous list of everyday habits she happily follows in the country but says she would never consider doing anywhere else. The post was shared by Instagram user Dominika Patalas Kalra, who often documents her experiences of living in India. In her latest Instagram post, she highlighted the cultural quirks and everyday situations that have become completely normal for her while staying in the country.

In the caption, Dominika shared 15 things she does only in India. She said she would happily eat street food from a stall with no visible hygiene standards in India, but suddenly become a food safety expert when she is abroad.

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She also said she would get into an auto with a driver she had known for only "12 seconds" and trust him completely. She added that she crosses roads through traffic without paying much attention to pedestrian crossings, drinks roadside chai as if it is a five-star experience, and trusts a random uncle's directions more than Google Maps.

Dominika further said she enters someone's home after hearing "Come inside!", smiles through unsolicited advice from aunties about life, marriage and career, eats extremely spicy food while insisting it is "not that spicy", and squeezes into crowded autos, buses, and trains with very little personal space.

She also mentioned having dinner at midnight, attending weddings where she barely knows anyone, accepting food from neighbours to avoid offending them, calling strangers "bhaiya", "didi", "uncle" or "aunty", spending hours sitting on a plastic chair outside a roadside shop, and saying she is "5 minutes away" while still at home.

She concluded the post by saying that India just has a different rulebook.

Social Media Reaction

The post received a flood of amused reactions from Instagram users, with many saying they agreed with every point on her list.

One user commented, "The last one is so true."

Another user noted, "I'm so glad you have experienced the warmth of India."

"There are still more," added a third user.