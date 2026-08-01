3 Indian Cities Make It To World's Best Street Food Places List 2026

Street food is often the easiest way to understand a city's food culture. From quick bites on busy streets to traditional recipes served at small stalls, these everyday food experiences often become a part of a city's identity. A new global ranking by TimeOut has now put the spotlight on the cities that have built a strong reputation for their street food scenes.

Which Indian Cities Made It To The Best Street Food Cities List?

According to TimeOut's list of the world's best street food cities for 2026, Mumbai, Jaipur and New Delhi have been recognised for their street food offerings, joining destinations across Asia, Africa, Europe and America.

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Mumbai secured the 10th position globally with a 55 per cent approval rating. The city's street food culture is closely associated with popular local favourites such as vada pav, pav bhaji and a wide variety of snacks available across its neighbourhoods.

Jaipur ranked 15th on the list with a 53 per cent approval rating. The Rajasthan capital's food scene includes traditional snacks like kachori, samosa and other local delicacies that are popular among residents and visitors.

New Delhi featured at the 19th position globally with a 52 per cent approval rating. From the crowded lanes of Chandni Chowk to food markets across the city, Delhi's street food culture includes everything from chaat and parathas to kebabs and other regional favourites.

Which Cities Ranked Ahead Of Indian Destinations?

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Before Mumbai, which was ranked 10th, nine international cities featured on the list. Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh City secured the top spot with a 63 per cent approval rating. According to TimeOut, the city is known for its vibrant street food culture, where dishes like pho and banh mi are local favourites.

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, ranked second with a 62 per cent approval rating. The city is famous for food streets such as Jalan Alor, where visitors can find dishes like satay, char kway teow and grilled seafood.

Jakarta, Indonesia, claimed the third position with a 59 per cent approval rating. The Indonesian capital is known for its roadside warungs serving dishes such as nasi goreng and gado-gado.

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Taipei, Taiwan, ranked fourth, also with a 59 per cent approval rating. Its bustling night markets are popular for local specialties including oyster omelettes and stinky tofu.

Mexico City, Mexico, secured the fifth spot with a 58 per cent approval rating. The city is widely known for its thriving street food scene, especially tacos al pastor.

Manila, Philippines, followed in sixth place with a 58 per cent approval rating, while Hanoi (Vietnam), Johannesburg (South Africa) and Bangkok (Thailand) completed the top nine before Mumbai entered the ranking at No. 10.