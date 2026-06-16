PM Modi, Trump's G7 Handshake Ahead Of Bilateral, First Meet In 16 Months

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump were seen interacting at the G7 summit in Evian, France, on Tuesday. This is the first meeting between the two leaders in 16 months.

Prior to this interaction, the last time the two leaders met face-to-face was in February 2025 at the White House in Washington, DC, shortly after Trump's second inauguration.

After the handshake, the two leaders had a brief conversation. The two leaders are scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting on Wednesday on the sidelines of the summit.

PM Modi arrived in France to attend the G7 Summit and exchange views with world leaders on key global issues.

"Reached Evian, France, for the G7 Summit. Looking forward to engaging with world leaders and exchanging views on key global issues," Modi said in a post on X.

India-US Relations

After the Trump administration imposed punitive tariffs on India and after the Republican president made controversial assertions regarding his role in de-escalating the India-Pakistan military clashes in May 2025.

After US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's visit to India last month, the two countries have begun to rebuild the relationship.

Last week, after three Indian sailors were killed in US attacks on a merchant vessel off the coast of Oman.

Rubio, during his meeting with Prime Minister Modi, had invited him on behalf of President Trump to visit the White House in the "near future".

The top American diplomat described India as the "cornerstone" of Washington's approach towards the Indo-Pacific.

On the sidelines of the summit, PM Modi will also hold bilateral meetings with several world leaders.

(With inputs from agencies)