Many Similarities In Leadership Style: US Envoy Says PM Modi, Trump Think Alike

US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, has said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump are very similar in terms of leadership styles and how they "think alike".

Gor dismissed the idea that there are strains in bilateral relations and said that the close personal relationship between both leaders is the cornerstone of India-US ties.

"One of the big anchors to that relationship is the relationship between the president and the prime minister that has always remained strong," Gor said.

He said that the relationship between Trump and PM Modi was built on a common focus on delivering results.

"In a way, I see a lot of similarities between him and President Trump, because they both love being hands-on and getting things done and accomplishing things fast," Gor remarked.

He said that if PM Modi wants something done, he "moves on it" and that Trump is the "same way" when it comes to getting things done.

"I think that's one of the core anchors of their relationship, is they think alike. They want to deliver," he pointed out.

Speaking about India-US ties, Gor said, "I think we're in a great place" and highlighted how the "regular engagement" between the two leaders has helped to keep the relationship positive. He said that his goal has been to ensure that the two sides are regularly speaking.

When asked about Trump's view of India, Gor said the president continued to hold both PM Modi and India in high regard.

"The President's very warm on India," he said.

"Our relationship with India is very deep. It goes back a long time. He's always talked about the prime minister being a great friend of his personally."

Gor shared about how Trump still spoke about the first time he visited India and how impressed he was with India's energy and people.

"He reminds me of his first trip to India and the vibrancy that he saw there. It's something that he's never forgotten," he said.

"I just left the President (after meeting him in the Oval Office of the White House)," Gor said. "One of the things the president asked about is, 'So when am I coming?' He's very keen to come. The prime minister invited him."

The personal rapport between PM Modi and Trump has been a defining feature of India-US relations during both leaders' time in office.

