"PM Modi Great Leader, Stays Out Of Wars, Which Is Smart": Trump

US President Donald Trump lavished praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he is a "great leader" and "stays out of wars" and the US now does "fair business" with India.

"Modi is very good. He stays out of wars, which is smart. He's 1.5 billion people. India's actually the biggest. Modi's a great leader, and we do a lot of business with them, but now we do fair business," Trump said in an interview to Axios.

"They used to really rip us off. I don't blame them for that. We had stupid politicians that allowed that to happen," Trump said.

"But now we do a lot of business. They're not that happy about it. They used to do a lot better. But Modi's great," Trump said.

Trump and Modi met on the sidelines of the G-7 Summit in France on Wednesday in an attempt to repair the relationship between the two countries which has been under strain over the past year.

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