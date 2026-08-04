"Strait Of Hormuz Could Reopen By Tomorrow", Says Trump Amid Iran Talks

US President Donald Trump on Monday said that there are discussions over "completely" reopening the Strait of Hormuz "by tomorrow" as part of the first phase of ongoing discussions with Iran. President Trump added the next stage of negotiations would focus on "denuclearisation" of Iran, while reiterating that Tehran would never be allowed to possess a nuclear weapon.

Speaking to reporters at the Oval Office after signing an Executive Order establishing the first-ever Presidential Military Spouse Commission, Trump expressed optimism that developments on the strategic waterway could happen within a day.

"Well, we'll find out today or tomorrow. I mean, they're going to go quickly one way or the other. It's not very complex. We're talking about the Strait, the opening of the Strait, having it open, literally by tomorrow. Completely open. And that's Phase 1," Trump said.

He said discussions would then move to Iran's nuclear programme, stressing that dismantling Tehran's nuclear capabilities remained Washington's central objective.

"Phase 2 is we then will talk about the nuclear capacity... I think most accurately, the denuclearisation of Iran has to happen. Has to happen. That'll be the second phase. But the first phase is the opening of the Strait, the second phase will be the denuclearisation, and that'll take a little while. But we're very strong on it. They cannot have a nuclear weapon. Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon, and I have never changed that position," Trump said.

Earlier during the interaction, Trump said Iran had been given what he described as a "last chance" to reach an agreement, claiming the United States had paused a planned military strike after requests from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar and Iran to allow diplomacy to proceed.

"This is a last chance. This is not something that if it doesn't happen, this is a last chance for them to sign a good document," Trump said.

Claiming that negotiations were taking place at Tehran's request, he said, "We are talking right now, we're talking, and we're talking at the request of Iran, backed by Saudi Arabia, backed by UAE, and backed by Qatar in particular, but others also. Many countries called... they all wanted to give this a last chance."

Trump also accused Iran of publicly denying negotiations despite engaging in discussions with US officials.

"It's an amazing thing... we have many talks... they'll sometimes deny it, even though they've spent hours and hours together talking. But the talks are going along," he said.

The US President further claimed Washington had been prepared to launch a major military operation against Iran before diplomatic interventions from regional countries.

\"We were going to hit them very hard yesterday, very, very hard, harder than any attack... since World War II. We were set to go, and they called and, in addition, Saudi Arabia called, UAE called, Qatar called. I got calls from numerous people," Trump said.

"Now, I don't want to use the word begging, but some were in particular. Iran did not want to be hit. And they said we want to talk... more importantly, from my standpoint, we want to talk about the de-nuclearisation of Iran because that's what it's all about," he added.

Earlier, Trump intensified his criticism of Iran in a post on Truth Social, describing the Iranian leadership as "unbelievably duplicitous" for allegedly seeking talks with Washington while publicly denying that negotiations were underway. He also reiterated that "Iran will never have a nuclear weapon" and claimed the United States maintained control over access through the Strait of Hormuz until a deal or "total surrender" was achieved.

Trump's remarks came after Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei rejected reports of direct or indirect negotiations with the United States, maintaining that Tehran was not engaged in bilateral talks with Washington. Baghaei also said that an understanding between Iran and Oman on a new maritime traffic route through the Strait of Hormuz was merely a technical arrangement for safe vessel movement and did not signal the reopening of the strategically important waterway.

Separately, Trump signed an Executive Order establishing the first-ever Presidential Military Spouse Commission, saying the initiative would strengthen support for military families.

"Thank you for all being here as we take a major new step to support our incredible military families... Today, I'm signing an Executive Order to establish the first-ever Presidential Military Spouse Commission," he said.

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