BJP Attacks Rahul Gandhi As Shashi Tharoor Backs PM Modi Over Trump Meet

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has again provided BJP ammunition to attack Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi. Tharoor on Friday backed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's G7 message on the safety of Indian sailors amid the war in the Middle East. Tharoor's endorsement came amid attacks from his party on the Prime Minister that accused him of being "silent" on the issue during his meeting with US President Donald Trump.

Shashi Tharoor on Friday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed India's concerns to US President Donald Trump regarding the safety of civilian sailors amid the ongoing conflicts, stressing that commercial seafarers should not become targets during wartime.

Speaking on the bilateral meeting between PM Modi and President Trump on the sidelines of the G7 Summit, Tharoor said the Prime Minister made India's position clear in both public and private discussions with the US President.

"PM Modi made his point clear both in the public and private meetings with the President. It is important to convey the message that in wartime, civilian sailors on commercial ships should not be targets of combat. They are not soldiers, and that is the message PM Modi conveyed," Tharoor said.

Highlighting India's concerns over the safety of Indian seafarers, he added, "Beyond the general concern, we have Indian sailors on Indian-flagged vessels and others. If they are violating your blockade, find some other way of stopping them, but do not kill people."

Congress had on Wednesday targeted PM Modi over his meeting with Donald Trump, alleging that he remained silent on the deaths of three Indian seafarers killed in a US strike on a merchant vessel in the Gulf of Oman.

The opposition party said the Prime Minister failed to raise the issue publicly despite growing outrage over the incident and questioned why no apology or expression of regret was sought from Washington.

The BJP has lapped up Tharoor's comments and has claimed that the Congress leader's "open praise" for the Prime Minister has "exposed" Rahul Gandhi.

"Shashi Tharoor has exposed Rahul Gandhi. Congress leaders are openly praising PM @narendramodi ji's diplomacy! When it comes to protecting India's national interest PM Modi comes first. When it comes to speaking against India's national interest Rahul Gandhi leaves everyone behind," BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari posted on X.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump held a bilateral meeting on Wednesday for the first time in 16 months on the sidelines of the G7 Summit held in Evian, France.

The Prime Minister raised concerns about the security of Indian seafarers operating not only near the Strait of Hormuz but also in the entire Gulf region. President Trump, meanwhile, described the Indian leader as a 'good-looking guy' and a 'tough negotiator.'

PM Modi noted that 'lakhs of Indians are working as seafarers' and stressed that their safety remains a key priority amid ongoing developments in the Gulf region.