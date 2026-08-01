"Mockery Of Sanatan Culture": BJP Seeks Case Against Rahul Gandhi, Pappu Yadav

BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj on Saturday approached the Delhi Police seeking an FIR against Rahul Gandhi, Pappu Yadav, Awadhesh Prasad and others over an Opposition skit at Parliament on the alleged misappropriation of donations made to the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

During Friday's protest near Parliament's Makar Dwar, Mr Yadav appeared in saffron robes with a tilak on his forehead, portraying a priest. He carried donation boxes and an image of Lord Ram.

Opposition MPs acted as devotees and placed currency notes in the boxes. Mr Yadav then removed the money and slipped the notes into his pockets as part of the performance.

Mr Gandhi was among the Opposition leaders who participated by placing money in a donation box. Mr Prasad and several other MPs were also present during the demonstration.

Through the skit, the Opposition raised allegations of "chanda chori", or the misappropriation of offerings made by devotees at the Ram Temple, and demanded a discussion on the issue in Parliament.

Bansuri Swaraj Calls Skit "Mockery Of Sanatan Culture"

Ms Swaraj led a delegation to the Deputy Commissioner of Police, New Delhi District, seeking a "fair, impartial and time-bound investigation" into the July 31 protest.

The delegation included Delhi BJP MLAs Anil Sharma and Karnail Singh and advocate Sanket Gupta.

"The spectacle staged yesterday in the Parliament complex by MPs Pappu Yadav and Awadhesh Prasad and Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi was neither a protest nor merely an expression of dissent," Ms Swaraj said after submitting the six-page complaint.

"In our view, it was a mockery of Sanatan culture, ridicule of the saint community and a contemptuous insult to India's traditions," she said.

The complaint alleges that saffron attire, the religious tilak, donation boxes and the image of Lord Ram were deliberately used as central elements of the demonstration.

It claims the performance portrayed Hindu priests and devotees as people who divert religious offerings for personal gain.

"The deliberate use of these sacred symbols for political theatre has caused widespread hurt and outrage among members of the Hindu community," the complaint said.

The complainants have also alleged that the image of Lord Ram fell to the ground during the demonstration before being picked up again. The allegation has not been independently established.

The complaint names Mr Gandhi over his participation in the skit and also names Mr Yadav and Mr Prasad. It asks investigators to examine the role of every participant, how the demonstration was planned and statements made before, during and after the protest.

Mr Yadav is an Independent Lok Sabha member from Bihar's Purnia constituency.

FIR, CCTV Footage Sought

The delegation has asked the Delhi Police to preserve CCTV footage from the Parliament complex, original video recordings, television coverage, photographs, social media posts and other electronic material linked to the protest.

The complaint says its allegations are based on publicly available audiovisual material rather than hearsay. A reference to one of the videos was also submitted to the police.

It seeks the questioning of participants and witnesses and asks investigators to determine the role played by each person involved.

The complaint cites Sections 298, 299, 302, 353(2) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with relevant provisions of the Information Technology Act.

The provisions cited relate, among other things, to alleged insults to objects held sacred, deliberate acts intended to outrage religious feelings, conduct intended to wound religious sentiments and acts carried out by several people with a common intention.

Whether any of the cited provisions apply will be determined by the police after examining the evidence.

The complaint also argues that parliamentary privilege under Article 105 of the Constitution does not automatically cover every act carried out within the Parliament complex outside protected parliamentary proceedings.

It asks the police to take action against anyone found responsible on the basis of evidence, irrespective of political office or affiliation. It also says no person should face action unless the requirements of an alleged offence are established.

Pappu Yadav reacted to the allegations, saying:

"A person who is raising his voice in Parliament to protect the faith of an entire community is being targeted through an FIR. To safeguard Sanatan Dharma, I am prepared to do this not just once, but a hundred times. Champat Rai committed theft, yet no FIR was registered against him."

The development comes after a separate complaint was filed against Mr Yadav at Delhi's Jahangirpuri Police Station over the same demonstration. That complaint also alleged that religious sentiments had been hurt.