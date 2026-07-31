"Can't Silence Gen Z": Rahul Slams Centre Over FIR On Woman For 'Abusing' PM

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi has attacked the Centre over a police case against a 25-year-old woman for allegedly using abusive language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Cockroach Janta Party protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

Alleging that the Modi government was trying to silence Gen Z, Gandhi posted that the PM must be "careful" about how he treats students.

"PM Modi and Amit Shah - you cannot threaten Gen Z into silence. First you broke their bones. Now you are filing FIRs and taking down their accounts. You are India's past. Be careful about how you treat India's future," Rahul Gandhi posted on X.

Ruchika Singh has been booked for the objectionable remarks she made at Jantar Mantar on July 23. A complaint was filed on Wednesday stating that her comments insulted the dignity of the Prime Minister's office and could spread disharmony and disturb public peace.

Read | 25-Year-Old Woman Charged For Remarks Against PM Modi At Paper Leak Protest

A Zero FIR was registered at the Expressway Police Station in Noida, which was later transferred to Parliament Street Police Station for further action.

The Cockroach Janta Party has also spoken out against the case. CJP spokesperson Saurav Das said Singh's remarks could be wrong but stressed that this kind of action should not be taken.

"Of course, if there is any language that was used which is derogatory in nature, then the person concerned is free to pursue civil defamation and criminal defamation against the person. However, the use of criminal machinery to go against protesters is highly condemnable and no one should be punished for any objectionable language per se. I'm not saying that the language is right," he said.

"I would request everyone from the younger generation to be very careful with their words, and the kind of insults and sentences that you use against people in general. That said, criminal machinery being used is a big no-no. It is completely unacceptable, it should not happen. We would also like to tell the police to maintain calm and not misuse their powers for any political ends," Das added.

Earlier on Thursday, the Delhi government said no legal action will be taken against those arrested in connection with the protests, except those with a criminal history.

No action against protesters was one of the key demands of the CJP, which was accepted by the government before the online platform called off its protest.