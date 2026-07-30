BJP MP's Contempt Notice Against Rahul Gandhi Over Remarks In Parliament

The BJP's Anurag Thakur has submitted a notice for breach of privilege and contempt of the House against Congress's Rahul Gandhi over his remarks in parliament during the debate on the anti-paper leak bill. In the notice, Thakur has drawn the Speaker's attention to Gandhi's use of words like "idiots," and "blind devotees" (andh bhakts), which he said are unparliamentary. He has also cited Gandhi's allegations against Union Home Minister Amit Shah, calling them "baseless".

The notice - filed under Rule 222 read with Rule 223 of the Rules of Procedure in Lok Sabha -- has been submitted to Speaker Om Birla.

In his letter, Thakur said, the terms "idiot" and "andhbhakt" "fall squarely within the category of words that successive Lok Sabha Secretariat compilations of unparliarnentary expressions have hold unfit for use in the House, alongside terms such as "foolish", "incompetent.' and other derogatory epithets".

Read: What Happened After Rahul Gandhi's Remarks On Amit Shah? Inside Story

Their use, he said, is a direct violation of Rule 362(11), which bars a Member from making personal references.

Terming a section of citizens as "idiots" and "andhbhakts" on the floor of the House is offensive, derogatory, and demeans the dignity of Parliament, constituting contempt of the House," the notice read.

Gandhi, the notice added, has levelled grave and unsubstantiated allegations against the Union Home Minister Amit Shah "without furnishing advance notice under Rule 353, and without providing any documentary evidence or credible source to substantiate the claims".

This, Thakur said, is not the first such instance. Earlier too, he violated the Rule 352 and Rule 353.

"By levelling serious charges against the Home Minister without prior notice, Shri Gandhi has denied the Minister a fair opportunity to investigate and respond, thereby violating both the letter and the spirit of Rule 353, and bringing into question the propriety of proceedings before this august House," the notice read.

Read: Rahul Gandhi Demands Accountability Over Crackdown On Students, BJP Hits Back

Gandhi had attacked Shah over the police crackdown on students on July 20 when they were attemptng to march to parliament, alleging that the home minister had "ordered the attacks on students".

Gandhi's comments in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday had caused a huge row, with MPs and ministers attacking him. Amid the din, the anti-paper leak bill was passed. Parrts of his remarks were later expunged from the house records. The BJP has demanded that he apologise for his comments -- which Gandhi has refused.