"We Are Always Ready": PM Modi As He Stands Beside Trump For G7 Summit Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump were seen standing next to each other during the traditional G7 leaders' family photo session on Tuesday. The G7 summit is being held in Evian, France.

As leaders gathered for the customary family photograph, PM Modi said, "We are always ready", when asked if everyone was ready before the photoshoot began.

"POTUS gathers with world leaders prior to the start of a cultural showcase and concert at the G7 summit in France," the post read.

Trump and PM Modi's meeting marks their first face-to-face interaction in around 16 months. The last time the two leaders met in person was in February 2025, when PM Modi visited the White House in Washington, DC, shortly after Trump began his second term as US president.

Unlike some of their previous meetings, where they were seen sharing warm hugs, this time PM Modi and Trump greeted each other with a handshake and exchanged a few words before joining other world leaders for summit events. The meeting took place at a time when India-US ties remain important on issues such as trade, defence, technology and global security.

The tensions between the two countries have risen due to Trump's tariff policies which have affected Indian exports. In addition, three Indian seafarers lost their lives following a US attack on an oil tanker near the Strait of Hormuz last week.

The two leaders are also expected to hold a separate bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the summit today, where they may discuss key areas of cooperation and regional developments.

India is attending the G7 Summit as a guest nation. Countries such as Brazil, Kenya, South Korea and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have also been invited as partner countries.

The G7 countries include France, the US, Canada, Germany, Italy, Japan and the UK. These countries meet annually to discuss major global issues, including the economy, trade, security, climate change and technology.