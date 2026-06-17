"Tomorrow, Maybe Next Day": Trump Injects Uncertainty Into Iran Deal Signing

On the final day of the G7 summit, US President Donald Trump created some uncertainty around when the memorandum of understanding with Iran would be formally signed. Earlier in the day, he had said it would take place on Friday in Switzerland. At his press conference, however, he said, "Tomorrow, maybe the next day."

Asked what he considered a sign of success, the US president pointed to Wall Street. "Who's really happy is the market," he said, adding, "There's nothing so smart as the market."

What Trump Said About The Deal's Contents

Trump told reporters at his G7 press conference that he had walked allied leaders through the agreement's details during the summit.

"The past few days have provided a chance to discuss the details of the deal with the closest friends and allies, the heads of countries," he said. "They love this deal."

Also read: How Trump's Iran Deal Is Creating Trouble For Netanyahu

He confirmed that a copy had been shared with Israel, describing it as "a good partner," though he added, "I think they could do better with respect to Hezbollah."

'We Go Back To Bombing' If Deal Falls Apart

This was not the first time on the day that Trump raised the possibility of the agreement collapsing. He cast doubt on whether it would hold and warned that military action could resume if a final settlement is not concluded within 60 days. The second phase of negotiations, which will determine the future of Iran's nuclear programme, is at the centre of this timeline.

"It's a memorandum of understanding," Trump said. "If it doesn't get done in 60 days, that's all right, we go back to bombing."

He added, "Importantly, Iran has agreed it will neither produce nor procure a nuclear weapon." He stressed that the language around procurement was deliberate, as it would bar Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon from another country.

The document, titled the "Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding between the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran," was eventually released by Washington on Wednesday, following public pressure over the lack of transparency. Once signed, it will open a 60-day window for both sides to negotiate the final terms of a comprehensive agreement.

Trump ended the press conference on an unexpected note. Talking about who might travel to Switzerland to sign the deal on the American side, Trump suggested it could be Vice President JD Vance, adding,"If it works out, I'm going to take the credit, if it doesn't work out, I'm blaming JD."