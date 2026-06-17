"New Momentum, New Energy In Ties": PM Modi's Top Quotes At Trump Meeting

PM Modi also underlined the importance of keeping key maritime trade routes open
- Prime Minister Modi met President Trump on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in France
- Both leaders agreed on the importance of keeping the Strait of Hormuz open
- Modi praised Trump’s leadership in efforts to restore peace in the Middle East
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi met US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in France, with the two leaders discussing India-US ties, peace efforts in the middle east, and the safety of Indian sailors amid tensions around the Strait of Hormuz.
Praising Trump's role in pushing for peace in the region, PM Modi also underlined the importance of keeping key maritime trade routes open and ensuring the security of Indian seafarers.
Here are the top quotes from PM Modi's meeting with Trump:
"Since our meeting in Washington last year, our relations have gained a new momentum and a new energy."
- "India and US are moving forward together on several fronts."
- "I commend your leadership on the progress made in the efforts to restore peace in West Asia."
- "Thanks to your efforts, a new hope for peace and stability in the region has been rekindled."
- "You and I agree that keeping the Strait of Hormuz open is vital for the global economy."
- "India has consistently emphasiSed the importance of ensuring freedom of navigation."
- "Hundreds of thousands of Indian seafarers are performing their duties across global maritime trade routes, including the Strait of Hormuz."
- "Safety of seafarers is of the utmost importance to us."
- "I am confident that the issue of seafarers' safety will receive the highest priority during the implementation of this agreement."
- "Once again, I deeply appreciate and commend your efforts toward the restoration of peace and stability in West Asia."
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