"New Momentum, New Energy In Ties": PM Modi's Top Quotes At Trump Meeting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in France, with the two leaders discussing India-US ties, peace efforts in the middle east, and the safety of Indian sailors amid tensions around the Strait of Hormuz.

Praising Trump's role in pushing for peace in the region, PM Modi also underlined the importance of keeping key maritime trade routes open and ensuring the security of Indian seafarers.

Here are the top quotes from PM Modi's meeting with Trump: