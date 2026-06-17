Today Weather, IMD Alert in Delhi-NCR, UP, Rajasthan Live News: A spell of rain with strong winds and overcast skies kept Delhi unusually cool on Tuesday, dragging temperatures several notches below normal and providing relief from the sweltering conditions that had gripped the city in recent days, making it the coldest day of June so far.

Maximum temperatures across Delhi-NCR remained below normal. Safdarjung, the city's base station, recorded 33.3 degrees Celsius, 5.5 notches below normal.

The IMD has forecast a generally cloudy sky with thunderstorm and rain today.

Weather experts said that temperatures are not expected to rise significantly over the next few days as moisture continues to persist in the atmosphere and the IMD has forecast thunderstorm activity till June 21. A gradual increase in temperatures is likely thereafter, with a more noticeable rise expected after June 21.

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