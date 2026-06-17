Today Weather, IMD Alert in Delhi-NCR, UP, Rajasthan Live News: A spell of rain with strong winds and overcast skies kept Delhi unusually cool on Tuesday, dragging temperatures several notches below normal and providing relief from the sweltering conditions that had gripped the city in recent days, making it the coldest day of June so far.
Maximum temperatures across Delhi-NCR remained below normal. Safdarjung, the city's base station, recorded 33.3 degrees Celsius, 5.5 notches below normal.
The IMD has forecast a generally cloudy sky with thunderstorm and rain today.
Weather experts said that temperatures are not expected to rise significantly over the next few days as moisture continues to persist in the atmosphere and the IMD has forecast thunderstorm activity till June 21. A gradual increase in temperatures is likely thereafter, with a more noticeable rise expected after June 21.
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Weather Updates LIVE: High-Speed Wind, Thunderstorm And Hail Damage Houses, Crops In Srinagar
High-speed winds blew the roofs off some houses in the Sopore area as a windstorm and hailstorm lashed many parts of the Valley on Tuesday.
Gusty wind, followed by rain, thunderstorms and hail, lashed many parts of the Valley in the evening, and the roofs of some houses were reportedly blown off by high-speed winds in Sopore.
A hailstorm also occurred in the Nishar area on the outskirts of Srinagar city.
Weather Today Live: Strong Winds Sweep Kashmir, Damage Houses, Shops In Some Parts
Gusty winds swept Srinagar and some parts of Kashmir on Tuesday, causing damage to a few structures, as rains lashed many parts of the valley, officials said.
The high-speed winds caused damage to residential houses and shops in Sopore and other areas in north Kashmir's Baramulla, they said.
However, there were no reports of any loss of life or injuries in these incidents, according to officials.